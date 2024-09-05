Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Hold by Baird R W

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFLT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $207,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at $14,904,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $207,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at $14,904,631.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,933 shares of company stock worth $6,427,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 333,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 251,507 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Confluent by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

