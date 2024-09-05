Consolidated Planning Corp Has $317,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:ABBV opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
