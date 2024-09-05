Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 926 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after buying an additional 596,521 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,905,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,690,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

