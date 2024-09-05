Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.26.
STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after buying an additional 125,730 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
STZ stock opened at $246.61 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.
Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
