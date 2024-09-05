Contrasting Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Integer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.86 million 0.22 -$20.21 million ($290.21) 0.00 Integer $1.67 billion 2.57 $90.65 million $2.89 44.33

Analyst Ratings

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuwellis and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 1 1 1 3.00 Integer 0 1 6 0 2.86

Nuwellis currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,519.05%. Integer has a consensus price target of $133.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Nuwellis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Integer.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -232.24% -1,716.60% -245.90% Integer 6.31% 11.48% 5.79%

Volatility and Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

