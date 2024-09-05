Contrasting Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros N/A -1,916.35% -48.02% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -377.62%

Risk & Volatility

Omeros has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros N/A N/A -$117.81 million ($1.97) -2.05 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.15 million ($3.14) -0.52

This table compares Omeros and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Omeros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Omeros and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 0 2 0 0 2.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,801.84%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Omeros.

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals beats Omeros on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. It also develops OMS1029 that is in phase I clinical trials for long-acting second-generation antibody targeting lectin pathway disorders; OMS906 that has completed phase II clinical trials for Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, complement 3 glomerulopathy, and other alternative pathway disorders; and OMS527 that is in phase I clinical trials for addictions and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company's products under preclinical development comprise MASP-2, a pro-inflammatory protein target for the treatment of lectin pathway disorders; MASP-3 small-molecule inhibitors for alternative pathway disorders; and Adoptive T-Cell and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapies and Immunomodulators/Immunotoxins/Cancer Vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company has a partnership with Alvogen Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Company; development and manufacturing agreement with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alcami; license agreement with Apkarian Technologies; development and license agreement with Glytech; license agreement with Sarah Herzog Memorial Hospital. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

