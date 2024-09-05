Cora Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 166 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

HDV stock opened at $117.65 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.07. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

