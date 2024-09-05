Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading Down 3.5%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.43 and last traded at $53.43. 16,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 511,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRBP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $555.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.