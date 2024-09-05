Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,202. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

