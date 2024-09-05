Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

