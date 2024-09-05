Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,230 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,538 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $420,720,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 91.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $472.13 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

