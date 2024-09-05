Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. DDFG Inc raised its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $219.41 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.27. The stock has a market cap of $700.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

