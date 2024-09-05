Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.6% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

