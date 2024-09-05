Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 406 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.56 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

