Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 23.6% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 78,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 36.7% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.54.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:V opened at $280.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $512.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

