Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,105.91.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,991.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $2,064.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,800.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,655.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.