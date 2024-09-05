Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period.

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $435.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

