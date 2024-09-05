Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.29 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,174 shares of company stock worth $6,827,113. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

