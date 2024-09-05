Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,663 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 199,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 977,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

