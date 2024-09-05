Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 352,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $573,822. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper Company Profile



International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

