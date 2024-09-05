Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,849. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.16.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

