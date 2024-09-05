Credo Technology Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 25,656 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,182% compared to the average daily volume of 2,002 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of CRDO stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. 3,745,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,553,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,958,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,553,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,958,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,310 shares of company stock worth $27,376,087. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $22,535,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 290.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,184,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 881,344 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $17,847,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

