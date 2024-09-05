Critical Analysis: HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) vs. CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 105.36%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $18.97, suggesting a potential upside of 118.64%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than HIVE Digital Technologies.

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -25.74% -20.88% -16.97% CleanSpark -46.31% -3.64% -3.39%

Volatility & Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $123.14 million 2.68 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -4.75 CleanSpark $342.81 million 5.77 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

