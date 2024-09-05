Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Hits $2.07 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and $5.53 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00038386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

