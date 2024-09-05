Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.31. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 246,670 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $837.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 56.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 353,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

