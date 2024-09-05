CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Cut by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 5.0% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.79.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $259.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.04 and its 200 day moving average is $316.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

