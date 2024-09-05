Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

QQQ stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $458.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,722,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,330,773. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.75.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

