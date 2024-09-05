Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 142,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.