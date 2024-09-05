Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $280,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,081,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE SUN traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $52.99. 55,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,866. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

