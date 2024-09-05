Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,077,000 after buying an additional 146,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,931,000 after buying an additional 166,104 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.77. 289,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,056. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

