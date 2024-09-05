Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 85,544 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,544 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.75% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI remained flat at $49.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 14,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

