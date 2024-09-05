Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes $110,000 Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 92.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,247 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 536,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Applied Digital Stock Up 61.4 %

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 99,099,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.