CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of CSX by 718.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

