Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.50.

NYSE:CW opened at $302.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $318.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $113,885,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $41,383,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

