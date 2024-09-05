CyberConnect Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.53 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00005575 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $82.67 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.19737601 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $9,758,317.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

