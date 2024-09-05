Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $55.79. 308,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,322. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $413,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $413,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $918,046.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,849. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,074,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $51,277,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,299,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.