DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 241,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,042. REV Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in REV Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,558,000.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

