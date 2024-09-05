Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.70

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 31403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

