Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) Announces Dividend of €0.04

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON DAL traded down GBX 8.58 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 354.42 ($4.66). The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £795.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.41 and a beta of 1.65. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 436 ($5.73).

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Dalata Hotel Group

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.