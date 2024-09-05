David Koczkar Buys 457,907 Shares of Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Stock

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) insider David Koczkar acquired 457,907 shares of Medibank Private stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.99 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of A$1,827,048.93 ($1,242,890.43).

Medibank Private Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Medibank Private Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Medibank Private’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. Medibank Private’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

About Medibank Private

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

