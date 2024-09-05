Del Sette Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after buying an additional 1,062,925 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,757 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after buying an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,052,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter.

DFIV opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

