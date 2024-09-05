Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 28,811 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,811 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.7% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $91.67 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

