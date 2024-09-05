Dero (DERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,164.76

Dero (DERO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $8,164.76 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,722.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00545371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00116986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.00309184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00081699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

