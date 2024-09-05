Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 812 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,625. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

