Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,045. The stock has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.28 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

