Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $103,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Electric were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.17. 222,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,397. The company has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.09.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

