Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $154,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,086,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,582,000 after purchasing an additional 78,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.