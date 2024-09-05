Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $236,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

S&P Global stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $515.47. The stock had a trading volume of 56,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $517.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

