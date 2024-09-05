Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $278,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after buying an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 38,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

