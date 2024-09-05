Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $339,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,855,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,247 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,761. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

